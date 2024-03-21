Economy

Joe Biden cancels another $5.8 billion in student debt for 78,000 public service workers

The president also said that the beneficiaries will receive an email notifying them of their forthcoming debt forgiveness but it could take 1-2 years to be granted.

Joe Biden
Cordon Press
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 21, 2024
1 minute read

President Joe Biden announced this Thursday that he is canceling another $5.8 billion in student debt. The president of the United States announced that this will benefit nearly 78,000 public service workers.

This round of debt forgiveness will benefit people who work as teachers, nurses or firefighters. The president, as conveyed in a press release obtained by Telemundo, stated that these workers "have dedicated their careers to serving their communities" and are the ideal candidates for debt forgiveness:

These public service workers have dedicated their careers to serving their communities, but because of past administrative failures, never got the relief they were entitled to under the law. From day one of my administration, I promised to fix broken student loan programs and make sure higher education is a ticket to the middle class, not a barrier to opportunity. I won't back down from using every tool at my disposal to deliver student debt relief to more Americans and build an economy from the middle out and the bottom up.

It could take 1-2 years for another 380,000 people to have their debt forgiven

These 78,000 people will not be the only ones to benefit from student debt forgiveness. Biden also stated that the next beneficiaries of said forgiveness will receive an email letting them know that they will receive the aid, but that it could still take between one and two years for it to be granted. USA Today reported that a total of 380,000 people in the public sector will receive this email.

The timing of announcing the new student debt forgiveness is not coincidental. It comes amid Joe Biden's presidential re-election race against former President Donald Trump for the second time. Trump and other Republican leaders believe this debt forgiveness is a conveniently timed strategy and have criticized the current president for "buying votes" to win a second term.

Topics:

Recommendation

La fábrica de Saint-Gobain PAM en Pont-à-Mousson, noreste de Francia

The reasons why French companies are investing more and more in the United States

Imagen de archivo de un establecimiento de Family Dollar situado en

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree announce the closure of more than 1,000 stores

Supermercado, inflación

Inflation rises in February to 3.2% year-over-year

The Body Shop.

The Body Shop enters bankruptcy and closes its operations in the United States

La Comisión de Bolsa y Valores aprueba los ETF de Bitcoin

Bitcoin reaches new record high, exceeds $72,000

Imagen de archivo de lingotes de oro apilados.

The price of gold rises for the eighth consecutive day

La Comisión de Bolsa y Valores aprueba los ETF de Bitcoin

Unstoppable! How Bitcoin surpassed its all-time high

Jeff Bezos, fundador de Amazon.

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world

Joe Biden

More debt and less economic freedom: Biden's socialist economy