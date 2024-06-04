World

Israel confirms the death of 4 Israeli hostages, their bodies are in the hands of Hamas

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari identified the victims as Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Koper and Nadav Popelwell.

(Gil Cohen-Magen / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 4, 2024
On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the tragic death of four Israeli citizens who Hamas had taken hostage during the October 7 attack.

Israeli military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, identified the victims as Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger, Amiram Koper and Nadav Popelwell. According to Hagari, they all lost their lives together several months ago in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis while Israeli forces were operating in the area.

Hagari stressed that the bodies of the four hostages are still in the hands of the Hamas terrorist group and that the exact cause of their deaths remains unknown. "We are checking all options," Hagari said, noting the complexity of the case. "There are many questions," he added.

The first three, Perry, Metzger and Koper, all over 80 years old, were founding figures of Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the places hardest hit during the tragic series of events in October. These men were last seen in December in a heartbreaking video released by Hamas under the title "Don't let us grow old here," showing a state of apparent fragility and worry.

Separately, Popelwell, a 51-year-old dual Israeli-British citizen, was kidnapped along with his mother, Chana Perry, 79, who was released during a ceasefire agreement.

Another confirmed victim

Israeli authorities also confirmed earlier on Monday the death of Dolev Yehud, who was believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas. However, upon investigation, the IDF explained that the terrorist group actually killed Dolev on October 7 and that his body was found within the kibbutz grounds.

Recovery of more bodies

Just over a week ago, Israel announced the recovery of the bodies of three more hostages during a joint Defense Forces and ISA operation in Jabaliya. Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisembaum and Oriol Hernández were murdered on October 7, and their bodies were taken to Gaza.

The IDF reported that Yablonka and Hernández were present at the Nova Festival, where they were captured and killed. Nisembaum, a resident of Sderot, was heading to the Gaza Division base near Re'im to pick up his granddaughter.

There are reportedly 125 people still held captive in Gaza of the 252 who were kidnapped during the violent Hamas incursion.

