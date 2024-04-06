Economy

Is Bitcoin Cash the real Bitcoin?

Cryptocurrency expert Ian Blas explains in a conversation with Voz Media how this digital currency was born and how it differs from the more popular Bitcoin.

Voz Media
LEANDRO FLEISCHER
April 6, 2024
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was born in 2017 due to a fork in the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem, the most well-known cryptocurrency in the world.

In dialogue with Voz Media, cryptocurrency expert Ian Blas explains that the split resulted from disagreements that were (and still are) in the BTC world, mainly regarding scalability. On the one hand, some wanted to keep transaction blocks capped at 1 megabyte, and on the other hand, there were those who argued that the size had to be increased to be able to record a larger number of transactions.

Blas argues that by increasing the block size, BCH offers the possibility of carrying out transactions at a significantly lower price and an exponentially higher speed.

The expert also states that BTC was created to be used as digital money from person to person and that BTC has deviated from that path to become a kind of "digital gold," which implies a series of dangers for the ecosystem of this cryptocurrency since if the network is not used, miners will not be able to reap the rewards for verifying transactions, which is essential for the system to continue functioning.

