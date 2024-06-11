Hunter Biden found guilty on all three felony gun charges, could face jail time

The president's son faces up to 25 years in prison for lying when purchasing a firearm and keeping it while under the influence of drugs.

Hunter Biden was found guilty of all three charges against him. The president's son could face up to 25 years in prison. The prosecution accused Biden of lying during the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement on a form required by the gun vendor and keeping the firearm in his possession while he was under the influence and/or addicted to controlled substances. Hunter is the first child of a president to be found guilty of criminal charges.

The verdict was returned on the jury's second day of deliberation. During the process of the case, prosecutors showed messages recovered from Hunter Biden's infamous laptop, in which he stated that he was using and looking for drugs. Photographs of the president's son consuming what appeared to be crack were also shown in court. The prosecution also played fragments of Hunter's audiobook, read by the president's son himself, for almost an hour. In it, he talks about his addiction at the time he bought the weapon.

Although the maximum prison sentence for the three crimes is 25 years, since it is his first offense, and since the weapon was not involved in a violent act, it is most likely that if Hunter Biden is sent to prison, he will receive a sentence of less than two years. He could see no jail time at all, receiving only a fine and a few years of probation.

The trial judge, Maryellen Noreika, will determine the sentence and announce it in the coming months. Hunter Biden will face another trial with criminal charges in September for allegedly failing to pay more than $1.4 million in taxes on time.