Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hired for $400 an hour to investigate Democratic Mayor Tiffany Henyard

The town of Dolton, Illinois, signed the politician as a "special investigator." Her job will be to discover if the Mayor misused public funds.

ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 9, 2024
Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot now has a new job. The town of Dolton, Illinois, has hired her for $400 an hour to investigate Democratic First Selectman Tiffany Henyard. Her mission? Find out if the Democratic Mayor misused public funds.

Her work will begin this Tuesday and will consist of collecting information about the alleged expenses and financial mismanagement of Henyard, who is accused, according to Fox News, of crimes "from weaponizing police in retaliatory business raids to spending taxpayer money on luxuries like traveling to Las Vegas."

Lightfoot thanked the people of Dolton for the support they gave her and assured, in a statement to which CBS News obtained access, that she will follow "the facts where they lead, without bias":

The residents of Dolton deserve nothing less than a government that is fully accountable, responsive, transparent, and effective stewards of taxpayer dollars. As a lawyer, former federal prosecutor, and mayor, I bring expertise in leading investigations of this kind and understand the complex challenges of governing. I will follow the facts where they lead, without bias, and reserve comments until the work is complete. At the conclusion of this investigation, I will provide an assessment of the findings and recommendations. I welcome and urge the full cooperation of Mayor Henyard, her staff, Village Trustees, vendors, and others who have information relevant to this inquiry.

The former mayor of Chicago is not the only one investigating Tiffany Henyard. The FBI also opened its own investigation, also aimed at finding out whether Dolton's first mayor embezzled local police funds. Lori Lightfoot's work, NBC 5 Chicago explains, could end in 60 days. It will be then that she presents her report to the people of Dolton and they get to decide whether or not to replace their current mayor.

