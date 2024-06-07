European Parliament elections: A decisive vote for the future of Hispanics in Europe

Hundreds of Hispanics will participate in the voting this Sunday, where an estimated 38,087,170 people are eligible to vote.

On Sunday, Europeans head to the polls. In these European elections, voters will elect their new representatives in the European Parliament, choosing 720 deputies, 15 more than in previous votes. Hundreds of Hispanics have the right to participate in the electoral process.

In the European Parliament elections, 38,087,170 voters will be able to vote, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Spain .

Gustavo Eustache, deputy to the Madrid Assembly and general secretary of the city's Nuevos Madrileños, an office created by Community of Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, maintained that the Hispanic vote will be decisive in these elections and highlighted that more and more Hispanics are turning out to vote. They are shifting closer to the values ​​of the Spanish right. He assured that, in his opinion, the center-right Popular Party is the main political movement with proposals for this community.

"The Hispanic vote has been decisive in other elections, for example in the regional elections of the capital, Madrid. We are mobilizing so that Hispanics go out to vote. Other parties have let me know that they are amazed at what the Popular Party is doing with Hispanics and how Hispanics are getting closer to our values. It places us as the only party that continues to work for our community," said Eustache in a conversation with Voz Media.

"The European Parliament is where 80% of the decisions that govern our life in Europe are made, including the most important one for us, which is immigration. That's why we Madrid residents from Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia, Nicaragua and everywhere are here," Eustache added.

Similar was the message from the Popular Party candidate for the European Parliament, Alma Ezcurra, who assured that, if elected, she will continue to be a voice to promote freedom in Hispanic countries like Cuba and Venezuela. She highlighted the values ​​that unite Spain with Latin America.

She also sent a message of support to Venezuelans and the opposition leader of that country, María Corina Machado:

"Spain is the home of Hispanic Americans. Among other things because the separation between Spain and Latin America is purely geographical. We are a community of values, we are a common project. A project of free and Spanish citizens as established in our first Constitution when Spaniards from both hemispheres spoke of it. The greatness of our union is that nothing that happens to us is foreign to us. ... For this reason, what is happening in Venezuela hurts us and it hurts us to see it subjected to a dictatorship and to see our Venezuelan brothers exiled and imprisoned."

Ezcurra insisted that the right, led by the Popular Party, represents Hispanic values. "We protect the most sacred thing that the human being has: freedom, dignity and life. Our proposal is a Europe of freedom and opportunities. A Europe in which work prevails and where success depends on merit and not on complacency. A Europe that is supportive, democratic and free," said the candidate for the European Parliament.