Video: Two French aerobatic jets collide during a test run

Authorities reported that three people aboard the aircraft ejected and were found unharmed.

Videos of the collision of two 'Patrouille de France' jets.

Two jets from the French air force's aerobatics team, the Patrouille de France, collided on Tuesday during rehearsals in eastern France. According to Two pilots and a passenger were able to eject safely, according to Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu, both pilots and a passenger ejected safely. 

Footage of the unusual incident quickly went viral:

