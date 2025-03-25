Video: Two French aerobatic jets collide during a test run

Videos of the collision of two 'Patrouille de France' jets. Le Figaro/YouTube.

25 de marzo, 2025

Two jets from the French air force's aerobatics team, the Patrouille de France, collided on Tuesday during rehearsals in eastern France. According to Two pilots and a passenger were able to eject safely, according to Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu, both pilots and a passenger ejected safely.

Footage of the unusual incident quickly went viral: