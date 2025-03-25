New meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh

Published by Juan Peña 25 de marzo, 2025

A U.S. delegation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, held talks Tuesday with a Ukrainian counterpart in the framework of negotiations over extending the truce with Russia. These negotiations came 12 hours after the conclusion of the U.S.-Russia meeting.

According to Ukrainian media, citing official sources, the meeting between the White House and Kiev envoys lasted about an hour. However, no significant statements were made at its conclusion about the issues discussed.

"We continue to work with the Americans," a member of the Ukrainian delegation told a small group of journalists, including AFP, on the sidelines of that meeting.

According to AFP, and citing Ukrainian sources, some announcements will be made later Tuesday in relation to this meeting.

Resumption of maritime traffic in the Black Sea

The Ukrainian delegation in Riyadh extended its stay in Saudi Arabia. On Sunday, the Ukrainian delegation met with the U.S. delegation ahead of the latter's talks with Russia.

On Monday, the meeting between the White House and Kremlin emissaries was the first after Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed on a limited truce in Ukraine affecting the energy sector.

According to the communication following that phone call between the two leaders, the objective was to extend the truce to the Black Sea, which surrounds the coasts of Ukraine and part of Russia. Through this sea, and up to the Turkish Bosphorus Strait, circulate the merchant ships that feed grain to a large part of the world.

Regarding the reactivation of maritime trade through the Black Sea, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, asked the United States to "order" Ukraine to open the passage. For Russia, regaining revenue from its agricultural exports would bring significant relief to its economy.

"We need clear guarantees. Such guarantees can only be the result of an order from Washington to (Ukrainian President Volodimyr) Zelensky," the head of Russian diplomacy said, Russian media reported. He added that Moscow is also demanding to stop being "excluded" from the world fertilizer and grain market.

Despite the fact that Russia called Monday's meeting with the U.S. delegation "useful" and advanced that the dialogue will continue, there is no "concrete" date for new talks.