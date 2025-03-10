End of the Trudeau era: Canada's new prime minister is Liberal Mark Carney

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 9 de marzo, 2025

Canada has a new prime minister. Following the already announced departure of Justin Trudeau from office, the Liberal Party announced that the former governor of the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, Mark Carney, won the election by a wide margin to become the new leader of the party and the temporary leader of the North American country until the next general election, which could be held in April.

The internal voting, which was held among 400,000 Liberal Party supporters, had Carney getting 85.9% of the votes, thus crushing former Finance Minister and former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who has been highly criticized by the Canadian left by pointing her out as one of the major culprits of the current party crisis after having resigned from Trudeau's government.

Carney's statements

After the results were made official, Carney gave a speech where he not only thanked the Liberal voter for the confidence received to take the reins of the country, but also called for unity in view of the delicate economic situation the country is going through and harshly criticized the Administration of the President of the United States, Donald Trump. "These are dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust. We are getting over the shock but let us never forget the lessons - we have to look after ourselves and we have to look out each other. We need to pull together in the tough days ahead," Carney commented.

The Liberal leader also stressed that his new government will maintain retaliatory tariffs against the United States until "the Americans show us respect." Similarly, the former governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada promised to overcome the economic weakening and the tariff dispute. "I promise you this, together we can and we will get through this crisis. We can and we will come out stronger than ever, and we will because Canada is built on the strength of its people," the new prime minister commented.