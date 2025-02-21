Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

A man was stabbed and seriously wounded at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin on Friday, local authorities said.

According to a police spokesperson "an unknown person attacked the man" at the iconic memorial located in the heart of the German capital, near the US Embassy.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he is in serious condition.

At the crime scene, authorities found a pocket knife, a German media reported.

The site of the incident, which encompasses more than 2,000 concrete stelae in memory of the millions of Jews murdered by the Third Reich, was immediately blocked off by law enforcement.

Several people who witnessed the attack are being treated for shock. The authorities have deployed an extensive security operation in the area.

In addition, the police declared "they are working intensively to clarify the facts and capture the perpetrator."

Holocaust Memorial



It was inaugurated in 2005 and is one of the most emblematic sites in Berlin, dedicated to honor the memory of the victims of the Nazi genocide. This violent incident has shocked the city.

The authorities have asked the public to provide any information that may help in the investigation.