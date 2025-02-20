Mexico announces constitutional reforms after US designation of cartels as terrorists

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 20 de febrero, 2025

The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that she will send to the Mexican Congress two initiatives for constitutional reform to strengthen national sovereignty and prevent interference from other countries, in response to the decision taken by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to designate six Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

In a speech at the National Palace, the leftist leader explained, "We do not negotiate sovereignty. As I said, this cannot be an opportunity for the United States to invade our sovereignty. So, they can give them whatever name they decide, but with Mexico it is collaboration and coordination, never subordination, not interference and less invasion."

Article 19 and Article 40

In her speech, Sheinbaum explained that Article 19 of Mexico's Constitution would be modified regarding unofficial pre-trial detention, which would impose a "severe penalty" against foreigners involved in arms trafficking in Mexico, in addition to keeping them in prison while under investigation.

"To any national or foreigner involved in the illicit manufacture, distribution, sale, transfer or internment of weapons into the national territory, and to any foreigner who carries out illegal activities related to the second and third paragraphs of Article 40 of this Constitution, will be imposed the most severe penalty possible, as well as the precautionary measure of unofficial preventive imprisonment," the amendment states.

Likewise, the President detailed that a new paragraph will be added to Article 40 regarding the defense of the national territory, in order to prevent agents from other countries from entering Mexico to carry out operations of persecution or investigation without having been previously authorized by the Mexican government.

"The people of Mexico, under no circumstances, will accept interventions, meddling or any other act from abroad that is harmful to the integrity, independence and sovereignty of the Nation, such as coups d'état, interference in elections or violation of Mexican territory, whether by land, water, sea or airspace. Nor will it consent to intervene in any investigation or prosecution without the express authorization and collaboration of the Mexican State, within the framework of the applicable laws," the paragraph explains.