EU sets up left-wing commission to counter what it sees as 'foreign interference' in elections

The European Union (EU) created a new commission to "fight against foreign interference" in the organization's electoral processes, said Renew Europe, a leftist parliamentary group .

The commission, called European Democracy Shield (EDS), will be chaired by Nathalie Loiseau, a Renew Europe MEP.

In a statement, the progressive organization justified the creation of the commission by criticizing the "disinformation campaigns originating in Russia," in reference to that country's alleged intervention in the elections in Romania; and "Elon Musk's interference in the German elections," for the tycoon's support for the right-wing AfD party.

Renew Europe is taking its responsibilities to protect the integrity of our democratic institutions," the organization said.

"According to Nathalie Loiseau, Europe has entered a new era of interference. The committee will have to conduct a full and rigorous investigation to identify the malicious actors and their new methods of attack, particularly via encrypted messaging and artificial intelligence," Renew Europe added in the statement.

Loiseau's links to Soros

Spanish newspaper La Gaceta de la Iberosfera reported that Loiseau has ties to ultra-left-wing philanthropist George Soros, as he is part of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), a think tank whose biggest donor is the Open Society Foundations, a grant-making network founded by the American tycoon.

In addition, Alexander Soros, George's son, said in 2023 that Loiseau was his "best investment."