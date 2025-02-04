Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Tuesday in Ankara with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa to discuss a defense agreement.

The deal, which will not be signed on Tuesday, is expected to involve establishing Turkish air bases in central Syria and the training of the new Syrian Army forces, according to Reuters, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

Notably, Al-Sharaa recently announced the formation of the new Syrian Army after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the radical Islamist organization he led, spearheaded the offensive that culminated in the overthrow of Bashar al-Asad, an ally of Russia and Iran, last December.

In addition to announcing the formation of the new army, al-Sharaa declared himself interim president of Syria, a position he is expected to hold during the transition period established by the authorities after taking power.

Turkey's objectives in Syria



Turkey, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), seems to want to play a key role in the new Syria following Assad's fall, a development that also represents a defeat for Iran.

Reuters noted that Turkey's increasing influence could spark tensions with Gulf countries allied with the West and raise concerns in Israel.

he news agency added that, if signed, the agreement could enable Turkey to establish air bases in Syria (potentially in the center of the country), use Syrian airspace for military purposes, and play a key role in forming the new Army, created after the dismantling of Assad-loyal forces and allied Islamist organizations, with the goal of integrating them into the Army.

Additionally, a source cited by Reuters suggested that Turkey aims to send a message to the fighters of the Kurdish militias, the People's Protection Units (known by its Kurdish acronym YPG) in the northeast of the country, near the Turkish border. The YPG is part of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a mostly Kurdish coalition that fought against Assad for years and is supported by the United States. Ankara considers the YPG an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it has labeled a terrorist organization.

Turkey has launched numerous attacks against the Kurds in Syria over the years, but has paused offensives for now while negotiations continue regarding the future of Kurdish forces in the country.

Syria's relations with Russia and Saudi Arabia



Moscow is also in talks with Al-Sharaa regarding the future of its military facilities in the country, including the naval base in Tartus and the air base near the port of Latakia.

Additionally, the Syrian leader recently met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to seek Riyadh's assistance in rebuilding Syria, which has endured a 13-year civil war.