Vice President Vance will have his first international tour next week

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 3 de febrero, 2025

The Washington Post reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will travel to Europe next week, in what will be his first international tour as the White House's number two. The newspaper detailed that Vance will initially travel to Franceto attend the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, which will take place at the Grand Palais museum in the French capital on February 10-11. Subsequently, the vice president will travel to the German city of Munich to take part in the Security Conference, an event that will begin on February 14 and culminate on February 16.

The news about his first trip abroad comes just hours after the vice president visited the town of East Palestine in Ohio, on the second anniversary of the fatal train derailment that killed seven people. At a press conference, Vanceassured that the Norfolk Southern railroad company will be held accountablefor the accident and will have to fulfill its promise to pay compensation and create training centers.

The Action Summit will be held in the midst of artificial intelligence week. In recent months, both Vance and other members of the Trump administration have made clear their opinionon such technology, asserting that regulations can be detrimental to it.

The trip to the Security Conference in Germany will be of utmost importance for the vice president and President Donald Trump's administration, not only because it is an event focused on international security policies, but also because it will be the first meeting between the new U.S. administration and several of the most important political figures in European foreign policy.