Mexico did not clarify why they did not allow the plane to land/ Charly Triballeau, Rodrigo Oropeza . AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

Mexico did not allow a U.S. deportation flight to land. The Claudia Sheinbaum government temporarily thwarted plans of the Trump administration to deport immigrants to the country. This is the first sign of friction between the two presidents, just days after Donald Trump's inauguration.

As reported from NBC News, a U.S. plane was prevented from taking off on its flight to Mexico. This flight was blocked after other Air Force C-17 aircraft flew some 160 deportees out of the United States bound for Guatemala.

The deportations by the Trump Administration began on January 24 with the aforementioned flights to Guatemala and many more are expected in the coming months. "President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"It was not immediately clear why Mexico blocked the flight, but tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, neighbors and longtime allies, have risen since President Donald Trump won the November election. Trump has threatened to slap 25% across-the-board tariffs on Mexico in retaliation for migrants crossing the border the countries share. But he has not yet put them in effect," the media outlet noted.

President Sheimbaum of Mexico had announced that she would oppose the Trump administration's "unilateral measures" regarding border policy, including the reinstatement of the 'Remain in Mexico' policy.

In this case, her government refused to cooperate for a transfer of deportees, an action that requires the cooperation of the country in question.