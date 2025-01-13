Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.8 magnitude earthquake
Japanese authorities warn of waves more than 3.2 feet high and are asking people to stay away from the coast of the southwestern part of the country.
Authorities in Japan issued atsunami warning early Monday morning following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake recorded in the southwest of the country, according to data provided by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
As reported by AFP, the Japanese meteorological agency issued a tsunami wave warning of up to 3.2 feet high
after this tremor that shook the coast of the Miyazaki prefecture, in the Kyushu region, at around 9:19 pm local time (12H19 GMT).
The Japanese meteorological agency asked people to stay away from the coast:
"Tsunami can strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or go near coastal areas," the agency stated on X.