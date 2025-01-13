Voz media US Voz.us
Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.8 magnitude earthquake

Japanese authorities warn of waves more than 3.2 feet high and are asking people to stay away from the coast of the southwestern part of the country.

Un hombre frente al mar en el monumento conmemorativo del tsunami de Iwate el 11 de marzo de 2021, en Rikuzentakata, Japón. Japón conmemora el 10º aniversario de la catástrofe causada por el terremoto y el tsunami que devastaron su costa noreste, y el país está de luto por las más de 15.000 vidas perdidas.

A person visits the memorial commemorating the Iwate tsunami in Japan.Nicolas Datiche/SIPA / Cordon Press

Israel Duro

Authorities in Japan issued atsunami warning early Monday morning following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake recorded in the southwest of the country, according to data provided by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

As reported by AFP, the Japanese meteorological agency issued a tsunami wave warning of up to 3.2 feet high 

after this tremor that shook the coast of the Miyazaki prefecture, in the Kyushu region, at around 9:19 pm local time (12H19 GMT).

The Japanese meteorological agency asked people to stay away from the coast:

"Tsunami can strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or go near coastal areas," the agency stated on X.

