Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.8 magnitude earthquake

A person visits the memorial commemorating the Iwate tsunami in Japan.Nicolas Datiche/SIPA / Cordon Press

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 13 de enero, 2025

Authorities in Japan issued atsunami warning early Monday morning following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake recorded in the southwest of the country, according to data provided by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

As reported by AFP, the Japanese meteorological agency issued a tsunami wave warning of up to 3.2 feet high

after this tremor that shook the coast of the Miyazaki prefecture, in the Kyushu region, at around 9:19 pm local time (12H19 GMT).

The Japanese meteorological agency asked people to stay away from the coast:

"Tsunami can strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or go near coastal areas," the agency stated on X.