Senior Iranian commander openly acknowledges that his country suffered a heavy defeat in Syria

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 9 de enero, 2025

A senior Iranian commander, who was in charge of his country's military activities in Syria, openly acknowledged that his country suffered a heavy defeat on Syrian soil after the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime, sparking controversy in Iran, The New York Times reported.

Brig. Gen. Behrouz Esbati made the unusual remarks during a speech at a mosque in Tehran, Iran's capital, which was leaked to the media.

Esbati stated that the overthrow of al-Assad was a strategic failure for Iran.

"I don't consider the fall of Syria as something to be proud of. We were severely defeated, we suffered a devastating blow, and this is very difficult to accept," he said.

His statements are in stark contrast to the official narrative that Iranian authorities have been trying to promote.

Tensions between Iran and Bashar al-Assad ahead of his overthrow

Esbati also revealed deep tensions between the Iranian regime and the al-Assad government in the months leading up to his overthrow, as Damascus opposed allowing Tehran to open a front from Syrian territory to attack Israel, especially after the Oct. 7 massacre.

Criticism of Russia

He also lashed out at Russia, which he accused of deceiving Iran by claiming it was attacking jihadist rebels who were enemies of al-Assad when in fact it was bombing uninhabited areas.

He also pointed out that the Russians turned off their radar systems, which allowed the Israelis to attack Iranian targets without inconvenience.

According to Esbati, all is not lost for Iran in Syria

Despite the blow to his country, Esbati also showed some optimism, noting that Iran and its allies in the Middle East still have "leverage" in the region even though they can no longer directly attack Israel or U.S. targets.

Iranian military responds



Speaking to The New York Times, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official said Esbati's expressions appear to have more aspirational than practical motives.

A senior leader of the same branch of the Iranian military maintained that Iran's policy in Syria is not yet finalized. And he added that Tehran could benefit if the Arab country ends up embroiled in major chaos.