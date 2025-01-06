Israel: Terrorist attack leaves three dead and nine wounded

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 6 de enero, 2025

Three people were killed Monday in a terrorist attack near the Israeli village of Kedumim in the West Bank.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that three Palestinian terrorists opened fire on a bus and other vehicles at the site. In addition to the fatalities, the attack left at least nine wounded, one of them in serious condition.

Israeli forces were searching for the terrorists, who fled the scene after the attack.

The IDF confirmed that the attackers were members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and hailed from the West Bank city of Jenin.

Netanyahu: ‘We will get to the abominable murderers and settle accounts with them’



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu weighed in on the attack on X, saying his country's forces will punish the culprits.

"My wife and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the three killed in this morning's terrible attack and wish the injured a full recovery," Netanyahu said.

"We will get to the abominable murderers and settle accounts with them and all those who aided them. No one will go unpunished," the prime minister added.