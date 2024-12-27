Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 27 de diciembre, 2024

A Palestinian terrorist stabbed and killed an 83-year-old Israeli woman Friday in the city of Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, Israel. Postal service security guards opened fire on the attacker, who was critically wounded.

Victim Ludmila Lipovsky, a Holocaust survivor, was rushed in critical condition to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, where she was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, the attacker was a resident of the Palestinian city of Tulkarem, in the West Bank, who had served time in an Israeli prison and had collaborated with the Israeli Internal Security Service (Shin Bet) to thwart terror attacks, Jewish State media reported.

Israeli newspaper Ynet, noted that Larisa, a friend of the victim, said Lipovsky was waiting for a cab that was supposed to pick her up for a doctor's appointment when she was attacked. "I've known her for more than 10 years," she commented. "We were always together, walking and talking. She was a warm woman, very intelligent, read a lot of newspapers and watched television," she added.