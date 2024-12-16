Bolivia: arrest warrant against Evo Morales for human trafficking confirmed

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 16 de diciembre, 2024

The departmental prosecutor of Tarija, Sandra Gutiérrez, reported that former president Evo Morales was formally charged with the crime of human trafficking and smuggling. During an appearance before the media, Gutiérrez explained that there has been an order to capture Morales since October.

However, the prosecutor indicated that the Bolivian police have not been able to execute it for several reasons. Some of the obstacles she explained are that the ex-president's address is unknown and the conflict caused by the road blockades that his followers carried out in several parts of the country for 24 days.

"Formal charges have been filed for human trafficking and there is an arrest warrant for failure to appear to testify," Gutiérrez told the media.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales is under investigation for crimes of human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors while he was still president.