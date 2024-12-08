Voz media US Voz.us
Trump claims al-Assad fell because Russia stopped supporting him, calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine

The White House assures that President Biden monitored the "extraordinary events" at all times while maintaining permanent contact with U.S. allies in the region.

Trump's face montage of an Assad-Putin meetingSputnik / AFP

Israel Duro

While the White House assured that Joe Biden monitored the "extraordinary situation in Syria" at all times, Donald Trump was blunt about the fall of Basher al-Assad, which he blamed on Russia's withdrawal of its support for the dictator. The president-elect stressed that Vladimir Putin's lack of interest in sustaining the regime is a consequence of the devastating effects of the war in Ukraine, which is nearing its third year, and to Israel's success in its war against terrorist groups in the region in response to the Oct. 7 massacre. He therefore called for an immediate ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations, in which "China can help."

After assuring that Moscow had "no reason" to be in Syria, Trump noted in a post on Truth Social that the Russians "lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever." Therefore, after underlining Russia's poor economic situation and highlighting the negotiating will of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump called for a ceasefire and to open peace negotiations:

Israel's successful war on terror in the region, another key

In addition, Trump also noted that Israel's success in its response to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, which has major Iranian-allied terrorist groups on the ropes, has also played a role in the Kremlin's withdrawal of support for al-Assad. The president-elect noted that the Jewish state's war on terror has left Iran "weakened."

Biden monitored at all times 'extraordinary events' in Syria

The White House announced that President Joe Biden was closely monitoring at all times along with his team "the extraordinary events in Syria." In addition, during the critical times for the region they remained "in constant touch with regional partners."
