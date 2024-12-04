South Korea: The opposition files a motion of censure to remove the president from office

Published by Williams PerdomoAFP Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

South Korea's opposition parties filed a motion of no confidence to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after he declared martial law, only to suspend it hours later following widespread protests.

The conservative president declared martial law for the first time in more than 40 years, justifying the move by citing threats from North Korea and "anti-state forces."

Although he reversed his decision hours later, the move plunged the country into a political crisis, leaving President Yoon's future uncertain. Around 4:30 a.m. Seoul time, it was announced that military troops were withdrawing from their positions in the South Korean capital and that President Yoon Suk Yeol had agreed to the recall voted on by Parliament.

Representatives of six opposition parties, including the main Democratic Party, announced Wednesday at a news conference—covered by AFP—that they had submitted an urgent motion to recall President Yoon, with a vote potentially scheduled for Friday.

The Democratic Party is demanding President Yoon's resignation and has announced plans to file insurrection lawsuits against him, along with his defense and interior ministers, and several military and police officials involved.

The presidency has not yet responded, but state news agency Yonhap reports that Yoon's top advisers have offered to resign en masse.

The United States hopes authorities will respect the vote



Meanwhile, the White House, throughout Tuesday, said it was monitoring the situation in South Korea. For the United States, Seoul is a key ally in the Pacific, a region that has become the focal point of geopolitical struggle between the West and China.

The State Department issued statements after the South Korean National Assembly voted against martial law. AFP reported that a State Department spokesman expressed hope that South Korean authorities would respect the vote by lawmakers to rescind the martial law imposed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.