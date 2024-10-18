Macron criticizes the press for its controversial coverage of the Middle East

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 18 de octubre, 2024

French President, Emmanuel Macron, accused the press of "lack of professionalism"and of distorting his words on Middle Eastern affairs, thereby provoking a conflict with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Presidential Press Association (APP), which groups reporters who report on the head of state, denounced the "serious questioning" and criticized that Macron wants to reduce them to loudspeakers of official statements.

As AFP reports, a visibly angry Macron began his press conference after a European Union (EU) summit in Brussels with a diatribe against the media, whom he accused of misrepresenting his comments during a meeting earlier in the week of his ministers behind closed doors.

"I think I speak enough about the situation in the Middle East not to need a ventriloquist. All this is, at the end of the day, evidence of the breakdown of public debate and a lack of professionalism. I must tell you how astonished I was to read so many comments, comments of comments, reactions, even from foreign and French politicians, to comments I allegedly made without even asking what exactly I said."

Criticism also of his ministers

Without denying the statements or clarifying them, the president, who also criticized his ministers, wanted to "remind some rules" to journalists. "When I have something to say, I make a statement or hold a press conference. This is the deontology. There is no other," he added.

The Presidential Press Association (APP), which brings together reporters who report on the head of state, denounced the "serious questioning" by Macron of press ethics. "Our work cannot be limited to repeating official statements," he abounded on the X social network.

"He's right, why don't you journalists simply and stupidly repeat official press releases?" the environmentalist deputy Benjamin Lucas said with irony.