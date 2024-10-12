The testimony of a child who was held hostage in Gaza: He was beaten by civilians and tortured

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 12 de octubre, 2024

Eitan Yahalomi, 13, an Israeli boy who was kidnapped during the Oct. 7 massacre and held captive for 52 days by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, was interviewed by American influencer Montana Tucker for "The Children of October 7" project, and recounted the harsh experiences he faced during his abduction and while being held by Palestinian terrorists.

“The Children of October 7”❤️‍🩹



Meet Eitan Yahalomi. He is 13 years old and was home with his family on October 7th when they were all kidnapped by terrorists, separately. His mother and sister managed to escape before entering but unfortunately Eitan and his father Ohad were… pic.twitter.com/fNHi5rK54H — Montana Tucker (@montanatucker) October 9, 2024

Yahalomi, whose father was shot and wounded during the massacre and is still being held captive in Gaza along with 100 other hostages, said that when he was taken to the Gaza Strip by force, many Palestinian civilians beat him.

He also noted that he heard gunshots and people shouting in Arabic. "They waited for us," he stated.

The boy also stated that he was afraid and hungry. "I had one pita bread a day and one cucumber," he said.

Yahalomi further recounted that the terrorists subjected him to cruel psychological torture. "They would show me videos of them killing people. They were happy," he recounted. And he added that he did not try to look away because the terrorists would not let him.

The young man also stressed that he saw the horrors committed by terrorists in real life. "It's in my mind all the time," he said. And he added that at night he does not manage to sleep well. "I went through the worst," he said.

Former Gaza resident: '99% of Gazans support terrorism'



Speaking to VOZ two months after the Oct. 7 massacre, Dor Shahar, a former Gaza resident who moved to Israel and converted to Judaism, claimed that the vast majority of Gazan civilians support terrorism.

Dor, whose father tortured him for not wanting to murder Jews, also recounted that terrorists in Gaza commit horrors against Palestinians accused of helping Israelis. "At the age of 3, I used to go with my mother to the market to buy sweets, and one day I saw a head rolling like a ball, which was of a suspected collaborator with Israel," he said. And that was not all, he also pointed out that he had to witness how "they cut people into pieces" or how "they tied them to light poles and electrocuted them" or how "they tied their legs to a vehicle and dragged them until they died." All of these people were considered collaborators with the Zionist enemy.

Regarding education, Dor commented on a poorly kept secret: in the schools run by the UNRWA, the U.N. agency in charge of helping the Palestinians, students are indoctrinated to hate Jews. Shahar, who is now a motivational speaker, recalled that a well-dressed man once entered the classroom. "He told us that he was going to give us a special class ... and he started saying that Jews are murderers ... that they had stolen our grandparents' land, that all of Israel is Palestine, that we have to shed our blood to get our land back, that Jews were Muslims and became infidels, that they have three legs, and that the most important commandment is to kill a Jew," he said.

Shahar also commented that during his youth he was interrogated and tortured by the security forces of the Palestinian Authority because he had been living in Israel for seven years.

He concluded that Israel is paying the price with the lives of its soldiers to prevent harm to civilian population the Gaza Strip, but stressed that the vast majority of civilians support the terrorist activities of Hamas and other groups.

"If it were a smaller percentage, as they say, we would have wiped out the terrorists in a day. But since 99% support terrorism, the war will not end quickly," he expressed.