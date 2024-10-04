Iraqi drone kills two Israeli soldiers and wounds more than 20 others

Published by Virgina Martínez Verified by 4 de octubre, 2024

Two Israeli soldiers were killed and 24 wounded in a drone strike sent from Iraq early Thursday, the IDF announced. The bombing was unprecedented in terms of the distance from which it was launched.

The deceased were identified as: Sgt. Daniel Aviv Haim Sofer, 19, a cadet signals officer from Ashkelon in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, and Cpl. Tal Dror, 19, a computer specialist from Jerusalem in the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

According to the IDF investigation, two explosives-laden drones were launched in the attack from Iraq, one of which was shot down by air defense systems, and the second hit an army base in the northern Golan Heights. Another 24 soldiers were wounded in the attack, including two seriously, one moderately.