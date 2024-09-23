Israel launches more than 300 early morning strikes and urges Lebanese to move away from Hezbollah positions

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 23 de septiembre, 2024

On Monday, Israeli Defense Forces announced that they "attacked more than 300 targets" during the early morning. In addition, the Army is warning the Lebanese population via messages on their phones to "stay away" from Hezbollah positions because they will begin launching "larger and more precise bombardments."

First evacuation warning to Lebanese since October 7

This is the first time since the October 7 massacre that Israel has issued such a warning to the Lebanese population, as IDF sources stressed. At a press conference, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari warned:

"We advise civilians in Lebanese populations located in and near buildings and areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes to move away immediately. The IDF will carry out (more) extensive and precise bombardments against terrorist targets that have embedded themselves extensively throughout Lebanon."

After reporting the more than 300 strikes launched during the early morning and early hours of Monday morning, Hagari announced that "the shelling will continue soon."

China calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon

China joined the countries that, like the US, have asked their citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible in the face of the escalation of the conflict. In a statement, the Communist Regime's embassy in Israel urged its own to "return home or relocate to safer areas as soon as possible" given that "the security situation in Israel remains serious, complex and unpredictable."