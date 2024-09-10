The European Court confirms a fine of €2.4 billion against Google for "abuse of dominant position"

Google logo on a smartphone with the European flag in the background AFP.

Published by Rosana Rábago SainzAFP Verified by 10 de septiembre, 2024

The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) on Tuesday upheld a €2.4 billion fine against Google which it sued for engaging in practices that violate European competition rules.

The CJEU dismissed an appeal by Google and upheld the fine applied by the General Court of the EU (GCeU) on the grounds that the Big Tech "abused its dominant position, by favoring its own product comparison services."

Alphabet, Google's parent company, had filed that appeal on the grounds that the Commission was wrong.

The EU fine against Google is one of several record penalties imposed for violating the bloc's competition rules.

Google faces another test next week, when the EU's top court will decide on a fine worth around €1.49 billion.

European regulators have set their sights on Google's ad service, for suspected abuse of dominant position, the subject of a specific investigation already launched in the United Kingdom.

THE CJEU recalled Tuesday that EU law does not prohibit the existence "in itself of a dominant position, but only its abusive exploitation."

EU celebrates "great victory" for "tax justice" after its rulings on Apple and Google

It was not the only decision made by the European Justice on the pending cases it had against two of the Big Tech by also ruling against Tim Cook's company, Apple.

Both rulings are a "major victory for Europeans and tax justice," European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, said in statements collected by AFP.

The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) ruled that Apple must repay Ireland some €13 billion for illegal state aid, a ruling that joins the decision it made against Google.