Kate Middleton announces she has completed chemotherapy and is focused on staying cancer-free

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

Half a year after announcing that she has abdominal cancer, Catherine, princess of Wales, confirmed that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," the wife of the heir to the British crown wrote on social media. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she continued, thanking all the shows of support and affection she and the British royal family have received during these last months.

Princess Catherine added to her statement a video of moments she has shared with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

In late March, Kate Middleton announced that she was suffering from cancer in the abdominal area. The disease was diagnosed two months earlier when she underwent surgery.