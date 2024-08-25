Islamic State claims responsibility for knife attack that left three dead and seven injured in western Germany

A sign reading "Why?" at a makeshift memorial near the site where at least three people were killed when a man attacked them with a knife in Solingen. Roberto Pfeil / AFP

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 24 de agosto, 2024

This Saturday, the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for a knife attack perpetrated last Friday in Solingen, Germany, which left three dead and eight wounded. The attack, which took place in the historic city center during Solingen's 650th anniversary celebrations, has shocked the nation and raised fears of a possible terrorist act.

The attack and its claim

Last Friday afternoon, thousands of people were gathering in a central square to take part in the festival when an individual armed with a knife began attacking people randomly. Among the fatal victims were a woman and two men. The attacker managed to flee amid the chaos, and so far, authorities have been unable to locate him.

Hours later, the Islamic State group, through its Amaq agency, took responsibility for the attack. According to a statement issued on Telegram, the perpetrator of the attack was a "soldier of the Islamic State" who acted "to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere." Although the identity of the attacker was not disclosed, the group claimed that Christians were the target.

Investigation and police response

German police, including special units, launched a large-scale operation to capture the perpetrator. The director of the police operation, Thorsten Fleiss, described the process of gathering evidence and testimony as a "great challenge," given the confusing circumstances and widespread panic at the scene.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old teenager was arrested in Solingen after receiving information from two women who claimed to have overheard a suspicious conversation before the attack. According to them, the youth was discussing intentions that coincided with the attack. Authorities also raided a home for asylum seekers in central Solingen, looking for possible connections to the attack.

Anti-terrorism prosecutor Markus Caspers told a news conference that while a clear motive has not yet been identified, a terrorist act cannot be ruled out.

Reactions and security measures

The attack has caused shockwaves in Germany. Interior and Social Affairs Minister Nancy Faeser visited Solingen and assured that the government would do everything possible to support the city and its inhabitants. "We will not allow that such an awful attack divides our society," said Faeser. She was accompanied by the minister and president of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wust, who called the attack "an act of terror against the security and freedom of this country."