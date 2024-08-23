Body of the last missing person found by divers after Bayesian shipwreck

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 23 de agosto, 2024

Italian divers found the body of the last missing person on Friday, following the sinking of the Bayesian in Sicily last Monday.

The body belongs to Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tycoon Mike Lynch, who also died during the maritime accident and whose body was recovered from the wreckage of the superyacht on Thursday.

As the Italian Coast Guard told the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Hannah's body was found late this morning inside the vessel. Her remains are still underwater until divers can resume rescue work.

With this finding, the search for the bodies of the missing persons comes to an end. However, this does not mean that the investigation is over since, as the Italian media was able to find out, the Prosecutor's Office of Termini Imerese will continue to investigate what happened.

Thus, the next step to follow will be the autopsy of the victims to be carried out by the professionals of the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Polyclinic of Palermo.

Italian media reported that the authorities could file charges of involuntary manslaughter and negligence in the development of the investigation of what happened.