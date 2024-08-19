Meghan Markle demonstrates her mastery of Spanish during her visit to Cali

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their visit to Colombia in August 2024. Cordon Press

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 19 de agosto, 2024

Meghan Markle surprised many with her mastery of Spanish during her visit to Colombia in recent days. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to the Latin American country at the invitation of the vice president and interior minister, Francia Marquez.

During their trip, which began Thursday and ended Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited locations such as Cartagena, San Basilio de Palenque and Bogota, where she spoke for the first time in Spanish.

"You're the same age as my son Archie!" the duchess said to one of the children that she met, and a few hours later she thanked the Colombian people for their hospitality in the native language of the locality they were visiting.

A few days later, the Duchess of Sussex again demonstrated her command of the language. It was during a forum on women of African descent and a meeting with young people held at the Cali music festival when Meghan Markle dared to deliver a speech in Spanish.

"Good afternoon, I would like to start in Spanish. Forgive me if my Spanish is not perfect, because I learned it twenty years ago in Argentina," the duchess explained, apologizing in advance.

These were not the only images left by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their visit to Colombia. The cameras also captured Meghan reaching for a fan to cool off during that same meeting, as well as the couple dancing salsa, moments that quickly went viral on social media:

As Spanish newspaper El Mundo was able to learn, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Colombia to enjoy Colombian culture and society, a country with which they frequently collaborate thanks to their Archewell Foundation.

In fact, several of the acts they went to there had to do with the social actions carried out by their charity such as their participation in a forum on digital security that took place in Bogota, where the royal couple advocated for mental health and showed their firm opposition to the cyberbullying that children and adolescents often experience.