United Kingdom: two children killed and a dozen injured in mass stabbing

30 de julio, 2024

Two children were killed this Monday and 11 people were injured, including nine children, in a knife attack at a dance school in Southport, northern England, British police said.

The armed force said it arrested a 17-year-old teenager as the alleged perpetrator of the attack in this town, located 20 km north of Liverpool.

Six children and two adults are in a "critical" condition, Merseyside police chief Serena Kennedy told a news conference, according to AFP.

The motives of the alleged assailant are still unknown, but authorities have ruled out a terrorist motive for the time being.

Police said in a statement that they were alerted to a knife attack and that upon arrival at the scene officers "detained a man and seized a knife."

The regional ambulance service reported that it transported eleven patients with stab wounds to several hospitals, including a children's hospital.

According to several media reports, the attack took place at a venue where a children's music and dance event inspired by U.S. singer Taylor Swift was being held.

The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, denounced it on the social network X and called it a "horrible" act and said he was "shocked."

United Kingdom registers an upsurge in incidents of knife violence. Some 50,000 such incidents were recorded last year, up 7% on 2022 and nearly 100% in ten years, according to the national statistics office.