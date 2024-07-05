Brazilian police accuse Bolsonaro of misappropriating jewelry he received as a gift during his term

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-05T08:49:38.000Z"}

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was accused of trying to misappropriate jewelry that was given to him by Arab countries while he was still in office. The information was confirmed by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of the conservative ex-president, who described the case as political persecution.

Flávio Bolsonaro maintained that there has been no damage to the public treasury and that the law was complied with in the case. "The persecution of Bolsonaro is declared and blatant," Senator Bolsonaro highlighted in a message posted on X.

In addition to the conservative leader, 11 other people were charged, including his lawyer Fabio Wajngarten, according to a count by AFP.

Wajngarten assured that "I was charged because, in the exercise of my prerogatives, I defended a client, and in the entire investigation there is no evidence against me. To be specific: I am being charged for the strange reason that I complied with the law!"

Customs inspectors seized in October 2021 a set of diamond jewelry valued at $3.2 million, believed to be destined for former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. However, Bolsonaro's team maintained that the gifts were immediately returned to the Federal Court of Accounts.

"My legal advice was that the gifts received by the former president of the Republic were immediately returned to the Federal Court of Accounts, in defense of any doubt on matters of public interest. And legal advice is not a crime. My suggestion was accepted and the gifts were immediately delivered and collected in full at the [court]," Wajngarten highlighted.