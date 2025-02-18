Musk launches Grok 3 to dwarf DeepSeek and ChatGPT

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

On Monday, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, unveiled Grok 3, the latest version of its chatbot with which the billionaire hopes to compete head-on against ChatGPT and DeepSeek.

Calling it "terrifically intelligent," Musk noted that Grok 3 boasts computational resources ten times more powerful than its predecessor, launched in August last year.

The flagship product of his company, xAI, employs self-correcting mechanisms that avoid the errors - known as "hallucinations" - that plague some AI chatbots and lead them to process false or misleading data as fact.

"Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities, so in the tests we've done so far, it's outperforming everything that's been released, that we know of, so that's a good sign," Musk said in a video call last week with the World Government Summit in Dubai, in remarks picked up by AFP.

Chinese company DeepSeek stunned the industry last month with the launch of its low-cost, high-quality R1 platform, a direct challenge to U.S. ambitions to lead global development of the technology. It is already under investigation for its links to Xi Jinping's communist regime, and some countries have already vetoed its download and use.

Grok 3 will also compete with ChatGPT, OpenAI's chatbot, which will again pit Musk against Sam Altman, former collaborator and now bitter rival in the field of artificial intelligence.