Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 26 de enero, 2025

Jannik Sinner beat Alexander Zverev to retain his Australian Open title and cement his status as the world's dominant player, becoming the first Italian to win three Grand Slams.

The 23-year-old overcame a tense battle between the world's top two players 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena, raising his arms and looking skyward.