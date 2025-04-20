White House celebrates Easter with a digital twist: Amazon, Meta and YouTube join in on children's event

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de abril, 2025

The traditional Easter Egg Race at the White House, to be held Monday on the South Lawn, will feature a notable array of sponsoring brands. Amazon, Meta and YouTube are among the major companies that will fund activities during the family-friendly event, which has garnered attention due to its size and political context.

Amazon will be in charge of the reading corner for attendees, while Meta will offer an experience powered by artificial intelligence, along with spaces for taking photos. YouTube will present its "Bunny Hop Stage," a stage designed for children's entertainment. There will also be a space exploration experience, courtesy of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), designed to awaken children's interest in science and the universe.

These proposals will be part of a day that will also include musical performances by military bands and storytelling by government officials.

Official readings and military music

First Lady Melania Trump will lead the storytelling, along with Attorney General Pam Bondi, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. In addition, the Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard bands will provide the musical component of the event.

As in previous years, the organization has enlisted the help of Harbinger, an outside production company that designs family games and activities. However, what sets this edition apart is the level of corporate funding and brand visibility in the presidential compound.

Donations in the millions

The White House solicited donations of between $75,000 and $200,000 this year from companies in exchange for displaying their logos during the event.

In addition to tech companies, other sponsors include the New York Stock Exchange, the National Confectioners Association, the Toy Association and the International Fresh Produce Association. Several of these sponsors are also among the top donors to President Trump's inaugural fund.