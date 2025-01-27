Voz media US Voz.us
International community commemorates 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

The world's heads of state and government have come to Poland to celebrate the end of the German concentration camp, a centerpiece of the Nazi Holocaust.

The bronze sculpture entitled "Trains to Life - Trains to Death".AFP

Published by
Virginia Martínez

The international community is making its way to Poland on Monday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. Heads of state and government have taken part in commemorative events along with some of the Holocaust survivors.

Holocaust survivor Maurice Gluck in front of the "Survivors" exhibit.AFP

Holocaust survivor Maurice Gluck in front of the "Survivors" exhibit.

A camp survivor places a candle and prays by the Wall of Death at Auschwitz.Cordon Press.

A camp survivor places a candle and prays next to the Wall of Death at Auschwitz.

The Spanish king and queen attend the commemoration ceremony.AP / Cordon Press

Commemoration ceremony with international leaders.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the ceremony in Poland.
French President Emmanuel Macron in front of the wreath.Cordon Press.

French President Emmanuel Macron presents a wreath at the Shoah memorial.

Main gate of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp.AFP

The main gate of what was the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during the 80th anniversary ceremony of the liberation.
Argentine President Javier Milei arrives at the Shoah commemoration ceremony.AFP

Argentine President Javier Milei arrives at the Shoah commemoration events
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.AP / Cordon Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
The bronze sculpture entitled "Trains to Life - Trains to Death".AFP

The bronze sculpture titled "Trains to Life - Trains to Death."
