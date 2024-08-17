Woman arrested for plotting to seize Elvis Presley's iconic Graceland mansion

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 17 de agosto, 2024

Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53, was arrested Friday for a plot to seize Graceland, the mansion where Elvis Presley lived from the age of 22 until his death on Aug. 16, 1977, at the age of 42.

She allegedly tried to prove with fictitious documentation that the singer's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, had borrowed $3.8 million from a company called Naussany Investments and that she put up Graceland as collateral for the loan. The woman also claims that upon Lisa Marie Presley’s death in January 2023, she had not paid the assumed debt.

"Findley allegedly fabricated loan documents on which Findley forged the signatures of Elvis Presley’s daughter and a Florida State notary public," the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement.

Findley, who allegedly had several identities, Gregory Naussany, Kurt Naussany and Carolyn Williams, among others, also advertised in a local newspaper that she would auction the home. However, a judge suspended the auction after Elvis Presley's granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, filed a lawsuit contending that documents attesting to the loan were forged.

When the case was reported in the international press, the defendant blamed an alleged Nigerian fraudster.

Findley faces federal charges of mail fraud and identity theft. She could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.