Bob Menendez's wife sentenced to more than four years in prison for her role in bribery ring

Published by Sabrina Martin 11 de septiembre, 2025

The federal judiciary on Thursday sentenced Nadine Menendez, wife of former Democratic senator Bob Menendez, to 54 months in prison for her role in a bribery scheme that involved cash, gold bullion and a luxury car. The ruling comes months after a jury found her guilty of conspiring with her husband to leverage the political influence of the then-chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The sentence, however, fell short of the seven years in prison sought by prosecutors, who considered her the "second most culpable member" of the scheme, behind only Bob Menendez, currently serving time in a federal prison in Pennsylvania.

Nadine Menendez's role in the case

During the trial, prosecutors insisted that Nadine was not a secondary or circumstantial participant, but an active figure who facilitated the contacts and contributed to the illegal dealings. In court documents, they stressed that her participation was not "reluctantly, fleetingly, or on a small scale," but with full willingness.

The defense asked the court for leniency citing health problems, a history of domestic violence and the need to receive medical treatment for cancer. Judge Sidney Stein took those factors into account, but stressed that the sentence should be severe enough to serve as a warning. "People have to understand there are consequences," she said.