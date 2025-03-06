Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6 de marzo, 2025

Hunter Biden requested that the Justice Department dismiss the complaint he filed against Garrett Ziegler in relation to his laptop case, citing his inability to afford the legal process due to his financial debt.

"Hunter has suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range," Biden's defense detailed in the motion filed with Justice.

Biden's lawyers explained that their client has lost substantial income for various reasons.

The first is related to the fires that swept through Los Angeles in January. Biden claimed that the property where he lives was severely damaged, to the point of making it "uninhabitable."

"Like many others in that situation, I am having difficulty in finding a new permanent place to live," Biden stressed in his brief issued to the investigating judge in the case.

The second factor is the significant decline in sales of his memoir, “Beautiful Things,” published in 2021. He also attributed this drop to selling fewer artworks than in the past.

"In the 2 to 3 years prior to December 2023, I sold 27 pieces for art at an average price of $54,481.48, but since then I have only sold 1 piece of art for $36,000," he said. "Based on the September 30, 2023 statement, 3,161 copies of my book were sold, but in the six months after the statements, only approximately 1,100 books were sold."

"While I was aware that my financial position had significantly deteriorated over time, it was not until the past month that I realized I had to take drastic actions to alleviate this situation," Biden concluded in his motion.

He further noted that it is the first of the lawsuits he has filed against different people to be dismissed.

Joe Biden's son sued Ziegler accusing him of breaking the law by accessing personal files on his famous laptop.