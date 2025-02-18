Amid pressure, Governor Hochul considers removing Eric Adams from office

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed on Monday that she will meet with "key" New York "leaders" to discuss a potential recall of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has grown notably close to President Donald Trump, to work together on immigration issues.

In a statement Monday night, Hochul said the special powers she has as governor to remove Adams never been used throughout history, complicating any decision on the matter.

"In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly," Hochul wrote.

"That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored," the governor added, explaining that she had convened "key leaders" in her Manhattan office on Tuesday to discuss "the path forward, with the goal of ensuring stability for the City of New York."

"I will be monitoring this situation extraordinarily closely to ensure that New Yorkers are not being shortchanged by the current crisis in City government," the governor stated.

🚨 BREAKING | New York Governor Kathy Hochul issues a statement calling a meeting to discuss the situation of Mayor Eric Adams and mentions the possibility of recalling him pic.twitter.com/nAAtni64AP — VOZ (@Voz_US) February 18, 2025

The statement comes as Hochul faces hard pressure from fellow Democrats to use her special powers to remove the mayor, who faces complex allegations against him, especially those of an alleged quid pro quo with the Department of Justice to have criminal charges he faced dropped in exchange for supporting the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Hochul's statement also comes at a sensitive time. On Monday, four of the Adams administration's top officials resigned on Monday, in apparent opposition to the mayor's closeness with President Trump.

In addition, several high-profile New York Democrats, including House Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, and New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, have criticized Adams, casting doubt on his ability to continue in office.