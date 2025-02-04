Beijing will investigate Google "for violations of anti-monopoly laws"

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

In unison with the imposition of tariffs on U.S. products, China reported a series of measures against three American giants operating on Chinese soil: Google, PVH and Illumina.

The tech company will be investigated by authorities due to alleged "suspicions that Google has violated the anti-monopoly law of the People's Republic of China." Although the company limited its operations in China in 2010, withdrawing, for example, its search engine, it still offers some services such as assistance for Chinese companies that want to advertise abroad.

In addition, Beijing added to a list of "untrustworthy entities" fashion group PVH, owner of brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, and biotech company Illumina.

"The two entities violate normal market transaction principles, disrupt normal transactions and undertake discriminatory measures against Chinese companies," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. The decision, the ministry said, "will protect national sovereignty, security and development interests in accordance with relevant laws."

In September, PVH had already come under scrutiny by Chinese officials. Authorities accused it of "unreasonably boycotting" cotton produced in the Xinjiang region, where despite numerous reports China denies it is submitting the Uighur minority to forced labor.