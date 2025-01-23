Donald Trump invites global elite to invest in the US in his speech at Davos Forum

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

"What the world has witnessed in the past 72 hours is nothing less than a revolution of common sense," declared President Donald Trump, who made his first speech to the upper echelon of the international stage Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He did so remotely from the United States, where the newly inaugurated president has a busy schedule in the first days of his second term. During his speech, Donald Trump reviewed his measures regarding the national economy and recalled in a nefarious tone the policies of his predecessor in office, Joe Biden.

Alongside this, Trump invited international investors to the United States and promised policies that will curb inflation in the country.

"My message to every business in the world is very simple, come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on Earth," said the president, who also recalled that in his protectionist agenda, tariffs for foreign producers will be applied.

"But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply, you will have to pay a tariff," he added.

Cutting interest rates

The Republican leader also intensified pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), by demanding "immediately" a reduction in interest rates.

"I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately," he assured. "Likewise they should be dropping all over the world," he added.

The next Fed meeting will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday and should conclude with rates being held at their current level.

After dropping 1 percentage point since September, Fed interest rates are set at a range between 4.25% and 4.50%.