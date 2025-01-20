Death of Democratic lawmaker leaves Pennsylvania state House deadlocked

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

The Pennsylvania state House of Representatives is now deadlocked following the death of Democratic lawmaker Matt Gergely. With the 45-year-old congressman's passing, both parties are tied at 101 seats.

The news was announced by the Democratic caucus. While the cause of his death has not been revealed, Gergely had been absent from the chamber since New Year's due to a "medical emergency during the holidays that required hospitalization," as explained by Beth Rementer, spokeswoman for the Democratic caucus in the House. At that time, his medical condition indicated he would not be expected to return "for some time."

Sudden vacancies have plagued Democrats for the past two years

Last November, contrary to the results of the presidential election and the contested Senate seat, Democrats triumphed by one seat over Republicans in the state House elections. Gergely's sudden passing now blocks the House until special elections are held to fill his seat. His district, which includes Pittsburgh, is majority Democratic.

Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives have faced multiple sudden vacancies over the past two years, which have even caused delays in the legislative process.