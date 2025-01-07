Voz media US Voz.us
48% of Americans believe Biden has been one of the worst presidents in history

More than half believe that none of the policies implemented by the outgoing executive leader during his term improved their lives. His approval ratings are the worst ever for a president at the end of his term.

Biden in the Oval Office, in a file photo.Adam Schultz / White House / Flickr.

Israel Duro

Nearly half of Americans consider that Joe Biden will go down in history as one of the worst presidents. In addition, the majority considered that "none" of the policies of the leader of the outgoing Executive was helpful for their lives.

That's according to a poll, released by Rasmussen Report last Monday. In it, 48% of voters called Biden "one of the worst presidents in history," compared with 21% who believe he should be considered among the best. For 27%, his term will pass with neither pain nor glory, about average.

Moreover, more than half of respondents (54%) believe that none of the policies enacted by Biden during his tenure have improved his or his family's life. Just 34% believe any have and 11% are not sure.

Biden registers the worst approval numbers ever for a president

Figures ratified again by the approval rating of the still president. According to this same pollster, barely 43% of Americans approve of his administration, while 55% fail it. Four years ago, according to Rasmussen, Trump's approval rating was 47% at this point in 2021.

In fact, according to 538, Biden is, at 37.3% approval and 53.9% disapproval, the president with worst record at this point in office (day 1,444). Only the recently deceasedJimmy Carter worsens these numbers at the end of his term, but he stood at day 1,426, with a 32.2% approval rating.
