48% of Americans believe Biden has been one of the worst presidents in history

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

Nearly half of Americans consider that Joe Biden will go down in history as one of the worst presidents. In addition, the majority considered that "none" of the policies of the leader of the outgoing Executive was helpful for their lives.

That's according to a poll, released by Rasmussen Report last Monday. In it, 48% of voters called Biden "one of the worst presidents in history," compared with 21% who believe he should be considered among the best. For 27%, his term will pass with neither pain nor glory, about average.

Moreover, more than half of respondents (54%) believe that none of the policies enacted by Biden during his tenure have improved his or his family's life. Just 34% believe any have and 11% are not sure.