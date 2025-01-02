Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

The child sex exploitation scandal in Rotherham, UK has resurfaced after more than a decade, after tycoon Elon Musk who will head the Department of Government Efficiency during the next Trump Administration, expressed on the social network X his indignation at the failure of British institutions in this case, one of the most serious cases of sexual exploitation of children in the history of that country.

This tragic event, perpetrated by a majority of men of Pakistani descent, was first revealed by journalism in 2012, following an investigation that had been conducted by The Times in 2010, but the events occurred over 16 years, between 1997 and 2013.

An estimated 1,400 girls, some as young as 11, were being recruited, drugged, raped and sexually exploited.

Despite decades of knowledge of these crimes, local authorities failed to act.

In 2014, amid pressure on the authorities over the issue, Rotherham Borough Council commissioned a report, which detailed incidents of rape, human trafficking, beatings and intimidation, as well as systemic failures by the Borough Council, South Yorkshire County Police and other agencies, which ignored or minimized the problem.

As a result of the findings, Roger Stone, then leader of the City Council, resigned, along with other senior officials.

In addition, after a series of investigations and trials, several of those responsible for the abuses were convicted. However, many questions remain unanswered and the search for justice continues.

As mentioned, Musk sharply criticized the actions of the British authorities. "So many people at all levels of power in the UK need to be in prison for this," he expressed on X.

In another post, he spoke out in favor of electoral reform in the European country.

The Business Standard newspaper argued that one of the most controversial aspects of the Rotherham case was the reluctance of the authorities to act for fear of being perceived as racist because most of the perpetrators were of Pakistani origin.

The Oldham case



Elon Musk also took aim at the UK Labour government for refusing to hold a public inquiry into sexual abuse committed by criminal gangs made up mostly of people of Pakistani descent in Oldham between 2011 and 2014.

The tycoon called the decision "disgraceful."

A 2022 report concluded that the agencies that were supposed to protect Oldham's children had failed to do so, the British media outlet added.

The Labour group on Oldham Town Council agreed last year to support an independent inquiry.

Jess Phillips, minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, said, "It is for Oldham Council alone to decide to commission an inquiry into child sexual exploitation locally, rather than for the government to intervene."

"I welcome the council’s resolution to do so, as set out in your letter, and to continue its important work with victims and survivors," she added.

Following the comments made by Phillips, Musk argued that the minister "deserves to be in prison."

The tycoon accused Phillips of having refused to conduct an investigation to protect British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as the case occurred while the current incumbent was head of the Crown Prosecution Service, who was also Jess Phillips' boss.

In 2012, as chief prosecutor, Starmer ordered a comprehensive review of the Crown Prosecution Service's guidelines on sexual exploitation, admitting that the service had failed girls who had been abused, the Telegraph indicated.

At the time, Starmer said there was "clearly an issue of ethnicity" in several harassment cases and that prosecutors should not "shy away from that," the UK media outlet added.