Elon Musk shows support for Nigel Farage with meeting at Mar-a-Lago

The leader of Reform U.K., the right-wing alternative to the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, has met with Elon Musk at Donald Trump's mansion in Palm Beach, Fla.

This meeting at Mar-a-Lago was accompanied by photos of the two, in addition to some posts on X in which Musk showed his support for Farage. "Britain Needs Reform," wrote Farage, to which the entrepreneur responded in the affirmative.

This meeting comes on the sidelines of several reports indicating that Elon Musk is about to make a multimillion-dollar donation to Farage's party. The Reform U.K. leader assured after the meeting that he had "learned a great deal about the Trump ground game" in the meeting and will have "ongoing discussions" on other issues.

The meeting with Musk was also attended by Nick Candy, who was appointed earlier this month as Reform U.K.'s new treasurer. According to British media reports, Candy's main goal is to raise enough donations to participate seriously in the upcoming U.K. elections.

Reform U.K. did relatively well in the 2024 summer election. The apportionment system, beneficial to local parties, was not advantageous to them. They came in sixth place, behind Sinn Fein, and had only five representatives in the House of Commons.

However, the popular vote gives a glimpse of Reform U.K.'s chances of wresting the position of main opposition party from the Tories. In terms of total votes, with a turnout of 59.8%, Reform U.K. won 14.4% of the vote, which amounted to more than 4 million Britons.

These results allowed it to overtake the Liberal Democrats in the overall tally and fall less than 9 points behind the Tories, and less than 20 points behind Keir Starmer's Labour Party.