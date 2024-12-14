Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump expressed his opinion on Truth Social about the mysterious drones that have been flying over some states such as New Jersey and New York. Specifically, the president-elect called to shoot them down and suggested that the Federal Government must have more information that they have not yet released.

"Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shot them down!!! DJT" Trump wrote on the aforementioned social network.

Mike Johnson, speaker of the House of Representatives, received a briefing Friday morning about the nature of drones.

Recently, a group of Democratic senators wrote a letter demanding that federal authorities hold a briefing on the origin of the drones.

"Since late November, communities in the New York City area and northern New Jersey have reported several incidents of unattributable drone sightings at night, alarming both residents and local law enforcement," reads the missive signed by Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cory Booker (D-NJ)and Andy Kim (D-NJ).

"In addition to potential privacy concerns raised by these aerial systems, we are also especially concerned about how these drones may harm public safety," they continued, also adding that drones have been spotted near "critical infrastructure and sensitive locations."

New York State experienced a considerable increase in drone sightings in recent hours. This was confirmed by the State Police in a statement.

However, they assured that they are not aware that these devices pose a threat to the state's neighbors. "At this time we have no evidence that any of the reported sightings pose a security threat," they said in the message.

As for the number of drones registered in the United States, according to the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) there were 790,000 registered drones in October and nearly 400,000 commercial drones.