Nancy Pelosi brags about continuing to receive communion despite having been excommunicated by Archbishop Cordileone for promoting abortion

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

The former Speaker Nancy Pelosi boasted that she is still taking communion despite having been excommunicated by Salvatore Cordileone, the Archbishop of San Francisco, due to her pro-abortion activism.

In 2022, Cordileone sent a pastoral letter prohibiting her from receiving communion in his Archdiocese, stating that "a Catholic legislator who supports pro-abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of the gravest scandal to others." According to Canon 915 of the Catholic Code of Canon Law, those who commit this sin, "must not be admitted to Holy Communion."

"That is his problem, not mine. My Catholic faith is that Christ is my savior"

Pelosi, however, seems unconcerned by the ruling. In an interview with the National Catholic Reporter (NCR), she not only claimed to be a "fervent Catholic," but also dismissed the archbishop’s decision, saying it was "his problem." She added, 'I received Communion anyway. That’s his problem, not mine. My Catholic faith is that Christ is my savior. It has nothing to do with the bishops."

The Archbishop of San Francisco responded to Pelosi in a statement, urging the faithful to "pray for the Speaker's conversion on the issue of human life in the womb, so that her views may align with the respect for human dignity she demonstrates in many other areas." Cordileone also called for dialogue with the former Speaker.

Criticism of Pope Francis' stance on China

During her conversation with NCR, Pelosi also criticized Pope Francis for his stance on China. The former Speaker of the House pointed out that by renewing the Vatican’s agreement with the Communist regime, the Church has compromised the Gospel, as it allows Beijing to influence the appointment of Catholic bishops in the country.

"I'm not very happy about that, and I don't know what they have achieved. Do you know of any success? We have, for decades, seen the suffering of Catholics in China," Pelosi said. "I have a completely different view from Pope Francis' approach. Why should the Chinese government be having a say in the appointment of bishops? I've talked to some folks here and they're, 'Well, we have to keep up with the times.' What? I don't get that."