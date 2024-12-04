Trump appoints Adam Boehler as his special envoy for hostage affairs

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump appointed Adam Boehler as his special envoy for hostage affairs on Wednesday to secure the release of American hostages being held by the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It should be noted that there are still 101 hostages in Gaza, including U.S. citizens.

Boehler, who is Jewish and was a roommate of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner during his college days, acted as a mediator on Trump's behalf in the negotiations of the Abraham Accords, the normalization treaties on relations reached by Israel with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan in 2020.

On Truth Social, the president-elect expressed that Boehler "has negotiated with some of the toughest people in the World, including the Taliban, but Adam knows that NO ONE is tougher than the United States of America, at least when President Trump is its Leader."

"Adam will work tirelessly to bring our Great American Citizens HOME," Trump added.

"Congratulations to Adam, his wife, Shira, and their four beautiful children, Ruth, Abraham, Esther, and Rachel!" the president-elect concluded.

Boehler's thanks



Boehler thanked Trump for the nomination. In a post on social networking site X, the incoming special envoy for hostage affairs stated, "Thank you [Donald Trump] for the opportunity and honor to serve you and our great nation. There is nothing more important than bringing Americans home."

"Under [Donald Trump’s] leadership, there will finally be action and consequences. We will BRING THEM HOME," he added.

Boehler's career



Boehler is the current CEO of healthcare investment firm Rubicon Founders.

In addition, as mentioned, he was involved in the Abraham Accords negotiations, as well as the Trump administration's talks with the Taliban.

During the previous administration, he also served as executive director of the U.S. International Finance Corporation for Financial Development, a federal agency created by the government at the time.

Boehler also serves on the board of directors of American think tank Atlantic Council and is a member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council.